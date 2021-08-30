UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Evacuate 1,200 People From Afghanistan In Past 24 Hours - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The United States and coalition forces evacuated 1,200 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, Chris Meagher, a White House deputy secretary, said on Monday.

"NEW: With 1,200 people evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 116,700 people from Afghanistan since 8/14. The total number since the end of July is approximately 122,300 people," Meagher tweeted.

