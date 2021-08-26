US, Allies Evacuate Over 13,000 People From Afghanistan Over Past 24 Hours - White House

The United States and its allies evacuated approximately 13,400 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States and its allies evacuated approximately 13,400 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates said on Thursday.

"NEW: Approximately 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan between 3 AM EDT on 8/25 and the same time on 8/26.

Since 8/14, we have evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of roughly 95,700 people. Since the end of July, approximately 101,300 people," Bates tweeted.