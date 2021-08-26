UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Evacuate Over 13,000 People From Afghanistan Over Past 24 Hours - White House

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:19 PM

The United States and its allies evacuated approximately 13,400 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States and its allies evacuated approximately 13,400 people from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, White House deputy spokesman Andrew Bates said on Thursday.

"NEW: Approximately 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan between 3 AM EDT on 8/25 and the same time on 8/26.

Since 8/14, we have evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of roughly 95,700 people. Since the end of July, approximately 101,300 people," Bates tweeted.

