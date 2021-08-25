US, Allies Evacuated 88,000 People From Afghanistan Since July - Pentagon

The total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States and allied countries since the beginning of the evacuation operation in July has reached 88,000, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The total number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States and allied countries since the beginning of the evacuation operation in July has reached 88,000, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Wednesday.

"To date, approximately 88,000 have safely departed from Afghanistan," Taylor said during a Defense Department press briefing.

Taylor noted that the United States alone has evacuated between 58,000 and 60,000 individuals while the rest of the evacuees were transported out of Afghanistan by NATO allies and partners.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated as a terror group and banned by Russia) seized Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. As a result, many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.