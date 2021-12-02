UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Expand Sanctions On Belarus For 'migrant Smuggling,' Human Rights Violations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:10 PM

The United States and key allies expanded sanctions on Belarus on Thursday, placing restrictions on government figures and bodies for human rights abuses and official support for "migrant smuggling."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The United States and key allies expanded sanctions on Belarus on Thursday, placing restrictions on government figures and bodies for human rights abuses and official support for "migrant smuggling.

"The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.

More Stories From World

