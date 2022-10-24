US, Allies Expected to Conduct More Calls on Ukraine in Days Ahead - Pentagon Official

More calls between the United States and its allies are expected to be conducted on the situation in Ukraine in the days ahead after US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov speak by telephone later on Monday, a senior US Defense Department official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) More calls between the United States and its allies are expected to be conducted on the situation in Ukraine in the days ahead after US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov speak by telephone later on Monday, a senior US Defense Department official said.

"He (Austin) also spoke to Ukraine's Minister of Defense on Friday. He has another call scheduled for later today," the Defense Department official said during a press briefing. "(Y)ou can expect to see a series of phone calls with allies and partners in the days ahead as well."

The official also said he has nothing to provide regarding any future calls that may be conducted with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Commenting on a series of calls between Shoigu and his foreign counterparts, the official noted that the United States considers allegations about the potential use of a "dirty bomb" by the Ukrainian military as false. The United States sees no indications that Russia has made a decision to employ nuclear weapons in Ukraine the official said.

At the same time, the line of communication with Russia remains open and Austin is "willing to take as many calls as necessary," the official added.