UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Expected To Conduct More Calls On Ukraine In Days Ahead - Pentagon Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 09:55 PM

US, Allies Expected to Conduct More Calls on Ukraine in Days Ahead - Pentagon Official

More calls between the United States and its allies are expected to be conducted on the situation in Ukraine in the days ahead after US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov speak by telephone later on Monday, a senior US Defense Department official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) More calls between the United States and its allies are expected to be conducted on the situation in Ukraine in the days ahead after US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov speak by telephone later on Monday, a senior US Defense Department official said.

"He (Austin) also spoke to Ukraine's Minister of Defense on Friday. He has another call scheduled for later today," the Defense Department official said during a press briefing. "(Y)ou can expect to see a series of phone calls with allies and partners in the days ahead as well."

The official also said he has nothing to provide regarding any future calls that may be conducted with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Commenting on a series of calls between Shoigu and his foreign counterparts, the official noted that the United States considers allegations about the potential use of a "dirty bomb" by the Ukrainian military as false. The United States sees no indications that Russia has made a decision to employ nuclear weapons in Ukraine the official said.

At the same time, the line of communication with Russia remains open and Austin is "willing to take as many calls as necessary," the official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Same Austin United States May

Recent Stories

Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Ag ..

Netherlands Grants 91 Exemptions From Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sus ..

Pakistan committed to UN principles for peace, sustainable development: Bilawal

2 minutes ago
 Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Sy ..

Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Syed Naveed Qmar

2 minutes ago
 Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot to Be Discussed in Coming ..

Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot to Be Discussed in Coming Days in UN Security Council - ..

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Urges Urgent Action Amid Risk of Cholera in ..

UNICEF Urges Urgent Action Amid Risk of Cholera in Syria Spreading to Other Stat ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev to Stop Action ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev to Stop Actions That May Lead to Nuclear Cat ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.