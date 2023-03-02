US, Allies Facing 'Massive Wave' of Global Cybercrime Costing Nearly $7Bln - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States and its allies around the world are facing a massive international wave of cybercriminal activities that has so far cost at least $6.9 billion, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Wednesday.

"The United States and its global partners are experiencing the effects of a massive cybercrime wave, which is growing in frequency and scale," the report said. "In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a record number of cybercrime complaints, over 840,000, with potential losses exceeding $6.9 billion."

In 2022, the US intelligence community also reported an increase in ransomware attacks by transnational criminals that threatened to disrupt critical services worldwide, the report said.

The international fight to roll back the crime wave is hampered by "a lack of dedicated resources, difficulties in retaining highly trained staff, and inconsistent definitions of 'cybercrime,'" the report said.

It also faces obstacles in obtaining "information, lack of collaboration, and lack of dedicated funding streams," the report added.

The Departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security have conducted different activities to boost foreign nations' capacity to combat cybercrime, according to the report.