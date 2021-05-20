US Allies, Foes Alike Criticize Biden for Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Waivers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Scores of US lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike, lashed out at President Joe Biden for his decision to waive sanctions against the company in charge of the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline exporting gas to Europe.

Despite pledging to stop the project from being completed, the Biden administration notified Congress that it spared the Nord Stream 2 AG company and its CEO Matthias Warnig citing "US national interest" as the reason.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez issued a statement urging the Biden administration to lift the waivers and move forward with the congressionally mandated sanctions.

"The administration has said that the pipeline is a bad idea and it is a Russian malign influence project," Menendez said. "I share this sentiment, but fail to see how today's decision will advance US efforts to counter Russian aggression in Europe."

Menendez confirmed that Congress received a mandatory report from the State Department with a notification of waivers for Nord Stream 2 AG and Warnig.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jeanne Shaheen said she is encouraged that the State Department will levy sanctions against eight additional entities, but is disappointed the Biden administration will not hold Nord Stream 2 AG to the same standard.

"Completion of this pipeline poses a threat to US security interests and the stability of our partners in the region," Shaheen said.

Senator Tom Cotton said via Twitter that "Nord Stream 2 should be left incomplete to rust in the Balticn- ot rescued by an American president."

Earlier in the day, Congressman August Pfluger called for a bipartisan action to contain the damage done to the campaign against Nord Stream 2.

"Allowing Nord Stream 2 to be built would only tighten Vladimir Putin's stranglehold on Europe's energy supply and threaten the security of the United States and our allies abroad.

Republicans and Democrats alike must recognize this risk and act immediately," Pfluger said via Twitter.

Other critics pointed out that Biden also decided to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline meant to connect Canadian oil fields with refineries and tank farms in the United States.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko said via Twitter the Biden administration is planning on waiving sanctions on a "Putin ally" building the pipeline after it shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline in the United States.

This is the real Russian collusion that threatens our global and national security," Lesko said.

Congressman Matt Rosdale echoed that sentiment noting that Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on his very first day in office.

"Now he's waving sanctions allowing Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to continue construction. Another 'America last' decision from the President," Rosendale said.

Corporate US media joined the criticism of the Biden administration's decision, including The Wall Street Journal that published an editorial saying the pipeline will provide cheap energy, but deepen European dependence on Russian gas.

"This is geopolitical malpractice given the threat posed by Moscow's revisionist foreign policy. It's also an economic reward to Mr. Putin," the editorial said.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy company Gazprom and five European partners. It aims to construct a twin pipeline that will deliver up to 2 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas to Germany annually under the Baltic Sea. The project is a constant target of criticism and sanctions by the US, which calls it a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine. Russia has described the pipeline as a purely commercial project and stressed that it will be completed.