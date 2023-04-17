UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Identify Areas Of Cooperation To Reduce Dependence On Russian Nuclear Fuels

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 09:54 PM

US, Allies Identify Areas of Cooperation to Reduce Dependence on Russian Nuclear Fuels

The United States and its allies Canada, France, Japan and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement on Monday that they found areas of potential cooperation to reduce dependence on Russian supply chains related to nuclear fuels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States and its allies Canada, France, Japan and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement on Monday that they found areas of potential cooperation to reduce dependence on Russian supply chains related to nuclear fuels.

"The United States, Canada, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom have identified potential areas of collaboration on nuclear fuels to support the stable supply of fuels for the operating reactor fleets of today, enable the development and deployment of fuels for the advanced reactors of tomorrow, and achieve reduced dependence on Russian supply chains," the statement said.

The countries expressed confidence that their collaboration will allow them to establish a global commercial nuclear fuel market, the statement said.

"Collaborating on strategic opportunities in uranium extraction, conversion, enrichment, and fabrication supports our collective climate, energy security and economic resilience objectives," the statement said.

Such cooperation will provide a chance to strengthen the countries' domestic sectors and establish a level playing field to compete more effectively against competitors, the statement added.

