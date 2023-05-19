UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Impose Export Restrictions On Components That Russia Needs To Produce Weapons

May 19, 2023

The United States and its allies have imposed export restrictions on critical US components that Russia relies on for its weapons systems, the Commerce and Treasury Departments said in a joint notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States and its allies have imposed export restrictions on critical US components that Russia relies on for its weapons systems, the Commerce and Treasury Departments said in a joint notice on Friday.

"In addition to the commodities of concern first highlighted in the 2022 Alert,26 BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security), in partnership with the EU, the UK, and Japan, has identified nine HS (Harmonized System) codes covering critical US components that Russia relies on for its weapons systems," the notice said.

