US Allies in Europe May Use Seized Assets of Russian Elites to Help Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US allies in Europe are discussing the possibility of using seized assets of Russian elites to help fund Ukraine's recovery efforts, Bloomberg reporters said on Friday citing unnamed sources.

European Union officials have discussed using billions of blocked assets of several Russian oligarchs, including superyachts, jets and real estate, to help fund Ukraine's recovery in light of its military conflict with Russia, the report said.