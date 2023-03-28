US Allies in UNSC Call Russia Biased Over Resolution Requesting Nord Stream Blasts Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) A number of US allies, who abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council on Russia's draft resolution on the Nord Stream blasts, said that Russia was biased in requesting an international independent investigation when it had already attributed the responsibility to one particular country.

On Monday, the UN Security Council rejected a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. China, Russia and Brazil voted in favor of the resolution, while all the other members abstained.

"London support investigative commissions by the UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) when mandated. However, in the context of the ongoing national investigations (in Denmark, Germany and Sweden), we do not think that it is appropriate to instigate one in this situation," UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN James Kariuki said, following the voting.

The representative added that Russia was not serious about an impartial investigation, since it claimed to already know who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines and how.

"Russia's goal throughout this process has been to politicize the issue and target another (Security) Council member," Kariuki said.

Meanwhile, a representative from France also referred to the ongoing investigation in Denmark, Germany and Sweden after the voting, noting that Paris has "no reason to doubt the seriousness and the impartially" of these investigations. The official added that France was amazed with the "zeal, with which Russia is asking the UN to carry out an inquiry, when Russia already attributed responsibilities in this matter."

The vast majority of other representatives, who abstained from voting, said that it would be better to wait for the end of national investigations and move further based on the results.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet. US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.