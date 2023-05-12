(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States and its partners are cooperating to increase the military rotation of forces patrolling the Strait of Hormuz after merchant vessel seizures by Iran, US Naval Forces Central Command said on Friday.

"U.S. 5th Fleet is working with regional allies and partners to increase the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling in and around the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's recent unlawful merchant vessel seizures," the statement said.

The US Navy accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of seizing an oil tanker under the flag of Panama in the Strait of Hormuz last week. Tehran stated that the ship was seized by the order of judicial authorities.

The increased military presence in the area will support multinational efforts to deter threats to commercial shipping, the US Navy statement said.

"In addition to heightened patrols, U.S. 5th Fleet is bolstering international maritime security collaboration among the International Maritime Security Construct and European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

US Naval Forces Central Command accused Tehran of destabilizing behavior violating international law. Tehran has harassed, attacked, or interfered with the navigational rights of 15 internationally flagged merchant vessels over the past two years, according to the statement.