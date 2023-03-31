(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States and its partners invoked the OSCE Moscow Mechanism to examine reports of what they claim is the "forced transfer" of Ukrainian children during Russia's special military operation, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"The United States and 44 other countries, with the support of Ukraine, invoked the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism requesting that the OSCE's Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) establish an expert mission to examine allegations of the forced transfer of children in those parts of Ukraine's territory temporarily controlled or occupied by Russia, as well as allegations that Ukraine's children have been deported to the Russian Federation," Patel said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Thursday that Moscow plans to hold an informal Arria-formula meeting on the issue of the evacuation of children from the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine during its UN Security Council presidency in April.

The expert group set up under the OSCE mechanism will look into whether transfers of children violate international law, Patel stated.

"This mission will also be tasked with collecting, consolidating, and analyzing any evidence that could be shared with relevant accountability mechanisms as well as national, regional, or international courts or tribunals that may have jurisdiction," he added.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of forceful deportations of Ukrainian children.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said earlier in March that Moscow intends to return Ukrainian children who had been evacuated to Russia due to military activities back to Ukraine when conditions on the ground are safe.