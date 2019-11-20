UrduPoint.com
US, Allies Launch Maritime Exercise In Western Pacific - Navy

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United States and three allied nations launched a maritime military exercise off the coast of Guam in the Western Pacific, the US Navy said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Pacific Vanguard brings together more than 1,500 Sailors from four Indo-Pacific nations to sharpen skills and strengthen practical cooperation at sea," the release said.

"The exercise takes place off the coast of Guam."

Australia, Canada and South Korea are participating in the US-led exercise.

The Navy said the participating forces will practice a wide range of naval competencies, including combined maneuvers, live-fire exercises, defensive counter-air operations, anti-submarine warfare, and replenishment at sea.

Canada South Korea United States

More Stories From World

