UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Looking To Do More For Ukraine, Expand Countries' Weapons Production - Austin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

US, Allies Looking to Do More for Ukraine, Expand Countries' Weapons Production - Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that allies are showing a strong sense of unity on Ukraine and are looking to expand weapons production lines in other countries to better assist Ukrainian forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that allies are showing a strong sense of unity on Ukraine and are looking to expand weapons production lines in other countries to better assist Ukrainian forces.

"What I see displayed is a strong sense of commitment and unity to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Austin told a House Committee on Armed Services hearing. "Some of those countries, especially the smaller ones, have given a lot in terms of the percentage of their GDP, and they're looking for ways to do more. And when they've run out of stuff, they invest money in things like helping other countries expand their product lines as we look to acquire additional munitions and weapons."

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Austin Money Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan could play matches in Bangladesh

18 minutes ago
 Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction ..

Egypt Permits Russia to Take Part in Construction of El Dabaa NPP's 3rd Unit - S ..

19 minutes ago
 IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest abscond ..

IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest absconders

20 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4 ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Slows Down to 4.3% - Economic Development Min ..

19 minutes ago
 Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid I ..

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

24 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.