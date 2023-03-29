US, Allies Looking to Do More for Ukraine, Expand Countries' Weapons Production - Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that allies are showing a strong sense of unity on Ukraine and are looking to expand weapons production lines in other countries to better assist Ukrainian forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that allies are showing a strong sense of unity on Ukraine and are looking to expand weapons production lines in other countries to better assist Ukrainian forces.

"What I see displayed is a strong sense of commitment and unity to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Austin told a House Committee on Armed Services hearing. "Some of those countries, especially the smaller ones, have given a lot in terms of the percentage of their GDP, and they're looking for ways to do more. And when they've run out of stuff, they invest money in things like helping other countries expand their product lines as we look to acquire additional munitions and weapons."