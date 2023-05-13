UrduPoint.com

US, Allies May Create Center To Monitor Implementation Of Agreement On Sudan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US, Allies May Create Center to Monitor Implementation of Agreement on Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The United States, together with its allies in the middle East, may create a military and political monitoring command center to observe the proper implementation of the agreement signed in the Saudi city of Jeddah between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Sky news Arabia reported on Friday, citing a source in the US government.

On Thursday, Al Arabiya reported that the Sudanese military and the RSF for the first time since the start of the conflict on April 15, signed an agreement under which the parties committed to refraining from any attacks that might result in injuries among civilians. They also agreed to allow all civilians in Sudan to leave areas of hostilities, and to protect medical personnel and public institutions in Sudan, the broadcaster added.

The command center will be headed by Saudi Arabia, Sky News Arabia reported, adding that representatives of the ministries of defense and chiefs of staff of Arab and African countries, as well as the US State Department, will join.

Washington will provide logistical support, intelligence, and observers, the report said. At the same time, the use of US aircraft to monitor the airspace in Sudan will depend on the leadership of Saudi Arabia, the report added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured World Jeddah Died Saudi Khartoum Same United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Middle East April May All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

48 minutes ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

48 minutes ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

48 minutes ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

56 minutes ago
 Imran sabotaging peace to regain power: Minister f ..

Imran sabotaging peace to regain power: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad As ..

57 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Will Urge Zelenskyy to Cancel Offensi ..

Pope Francis Will Urge Zelenskyy to Cancel Offensive - Cleric

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.