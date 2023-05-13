US, Allies May Create Center to Monitor Implementation of Agreement on Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The United States, together with its allies in the middle East, may create a military and political monitoring command center to observe the proper implementation of the agreement signed in the Saudi city of Jeddah between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Sky news Arabia reported on Friday, citing a source in the US government.

On Thursday, Al Arabiya reported that the Sudanese military and the RSF for the first time since the start of the conflict on April 15, signed an agreement under which the parties committed to refraining from any attacks that might result in injuries among civilians. They also agreed to allow all civilians in Sudan to leave areas of hostilities, and to protect medical personnel and public institutions in Sudan, the broadcaster added.

The command center will be headed by Saudi Arabia, Sky News Arabia reported, adding that representatives of the ministries of defense and chiefs of staff of Arab and African countries, as well as the US State Department, will join.

Washington will provide logistical support, intelligence, and observers, the report said. At the same time, the use of US aircraft to monitor the airspace in Sudan will depend on the leadership of Saudi Arabia, the report added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.