US, Allies May Impose Additional Targeted Sanctions Against Belarus - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The United States and its allies are mulling imposing more sanctions on Belarus over alleged human rights abuses, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States, in coordination with our partners and Allies, is considering additional targeted sanctions to promote accountability for those involved in human rights abuses and repression in Belarus," Pompeo said on Tuesday.