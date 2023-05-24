US, Allies Militarizing Cyberspace, Increasing Capability to Conduct Cyberattacks - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States and its allies have been engaged in the militarization of cyberspace, building up their capabilities to conduct cyberattacks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"International security has been challenged by growing threats in the use of information and communication technologies. The United States and its allies have embarked on the militarization of cyberspace, are building up offensive arsenals in this area, and are improving methods of conducting computer attacks," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

The minister added that the US was abusing its dominant positions in the area, with the internet today almost solely controlled by US corporations.

To elevate the role of other actors in the field and democratize the Internet, the Russian top diplomat called for a revitalization of the work of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

"Contrary to attempts to turn the digital space into an arena of geopolitical confrontation, most countries are in favor of depoliticized and constructive interaction," Lavrov stated.

The ITU is a specialized agency of the United Nations for information and communication technologies. The agency's goal is to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks and expand global cooperation in the development and use of communications technologies.