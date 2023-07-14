US, Allies Military Activity Contradict De-escalation on Korean Peninsula - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Military activity led by the United States and its allies near North Korea contradict any kinds of de-escalations, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said at a Security Council meeting.

"It is clear that the military activity of the US and their allies in the region, by definition contradicts the goal of decreasing the escalation of tensions there," Evstigneeva said on Thursday.

Tokyo and Seoul are just blindly following the United States and lack independent assessment, she added.

The United States, led by the US Ambassador and UN Security Council Advisor Jeffrey DeLaurentis, said that it hopes that North Korea is ready for diplomacy without conditions, judging based on the North Korea's in-person attendance of the UNSC meeting.

KCNA also confirmed Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which reached the maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds.