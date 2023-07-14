Open Menu

US, Allies Military Activity Contradict De-escalation On Korean Peninsula - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 05:10 AM

US, Allies Military Activity Contradict De-escalation on Korean Peninsula - Russian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Military activity led by the United States and its allies near North Korea contradict any kinds of de-escalations, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said at a Security Council meeting.

"It is clear that the military activity of the US and their allies in the region, by definition contradicts the goal of decreasing the escalation of tensions there," Evstigneeva said on Thursday.

Tokyo and Seoul are just blindly following the United States and lack independent assessment, she added.

The United States, led by the US Ambassador and UN Security Council Advisor Jeffrey DeLaurentis, said that it hopes that North Korea is ready for diplomacy without conditions, judging based on the North Korea's in-person attendance of the UNSC meeting.

KCNA also confirmed Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which reached the maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Pyongyang Seoul United States North Korea

Recent Stories

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

5 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

6 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

6 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

6 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

6 hours ago
Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

6 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

6 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

6 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

6 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World