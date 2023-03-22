UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Never Brought To Justice For War Crimes In Iraq - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 09:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US and its allies have never been brought to justice for the countless war crimes in Iraq, which is wrong, Alexander Kinshchak, a senior diplomat in the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"This surely needs to be dealt with, we have to think how to prosecute those western political leaders who are directly guilty of the crimes � which were numerous," the official said during the "US and Allies aggression against Iraq: 20 years later" round table at the Russian Federation Council.

Several European countries and former Soviet Republics, such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Armenia, also took part in the military operation launched by the US, Kinshchak noted.

"Ukrainians had several battalions ... during the occupation (of Iraq) they were under the Polish command .

.. Ukrainians lost people there. A Kazakh unit was there, Armenians, Kyrgyz (soldiers) � everyone wanted to be 'on the right side of history' and support Americans in this operation," the official added.

Sunday marked twenty years since US and coalition forces invaded Iraq, starting a conflict that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians and combatants.

The US launched its invasion based on the alleged evidence that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction presented by then-Secretary of State Colin Powell at the UN Security Council in 2003. However, a CIA report submitted to Congress a year later concluded that there were no WMDs in the country at the time of the invasion. Powell would later describe the speech as a "blot" on his record and a great intelligence failure.

