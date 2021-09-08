UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Obligated To Provide Economic, Humanitarian Assistance To Kabul - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United States and its allies are more than anyone else obligated to provide Afghanistan with economic and humanitarian assistance, as their responsibilities did not just end following the withdrawal from the country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"We should objectively assess the history of the Afghan problem and demand that the US and its allies learn a lesson and assume proper responsibility. The US and its allies were the instigators of the Afghan problem," Wang said at a videoconference of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Over the 20 years of the US military presence in Afghanistan, terrorist forces only strengthened there, while the poverty problem was not solved, the foreign minister added,

"The international community believes that the end of the military invasion by the US and its allies should be the beginning of their true responsibility. More than any other country, they must provide economical and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people," Wang emphasized.

