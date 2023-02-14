US, Allies Oppose Israel Legalizing More West Bank Outposts, Building Homes - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom said on Tuesday they "strongly oppose" Israel's plan to build nearly 10,000 homes in West Bank settlements and retroactively authorize nine settler outposts, according to a joint statement

"We - the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and the Secretary of State of the United States - are deeply troubled by the Israeli government's announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units and intends to begin a process to normalize nine outposts that were previously deemed illegal under Israeli law," the statement said.

"We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution."

They affirmed their commitment to "an Israel fully integrated into the Middle East living alongside a sovereign, viable Palestinian state."

While most countries deem them illegal, Israel has established well over 100 settlements in the West Bank since seizing it in the 1967 war. Some settlers have also constructed outposts without government approval.