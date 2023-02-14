UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Oppose Israel Legalizing More West Bank Outposts, Building Homes - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:17 PM

US, Allies Oppose Israel Legalizing More West Bank Outposts, Building Homes - Statement

The United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom said on Tuesday they "strongly oppose" Israel's plan to build nearly 10,000 homes in West Bank settlements and retroactively authorize nine settler outposts, according to a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom said on Tuesday they "strongly oppose" Israel's plan to build nearly 10,000 homes in West Bank settlements and retroactively authorize nine settler outposts, according to a joint statement.

"We - the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and the Secretary of State of the United States - are deeply troubled by the Israeli government's announcement that it is advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units and intends to begin a process to normalize nine outposts that were previously deemed illegal under Israeli law," the statement said.

"We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only serve to exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution."

They affirmed their commitment to "an Israel fully integrated into the Middle East living alongside a sovereign, viable Palestinian state."

While most countries deem them illegal, Israel has established well over 100 settlements in the West Bank since seizing it in the 1967 war. Some settlers have also constructed outposts without government approval.

Related Topics

Israel France Bank Germany Italy United Kingdom United States Middle East Government

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

20 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused ..

Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilater ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilateral cooperation

1 minute ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

20 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

20 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 mill ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 million USD project to enroll out ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.