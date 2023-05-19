US, Allies Plan to Provide Ukrainian Pilots With F-16 Fighter Jets - Reports

The United States and its allies are planning to provide Ukrainian pilots with F-16 jets, NBC News said on Friday, citing a US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States and its allies are planning to provide Ukrainian pilots with F-16 jets, NBC news said on Friday, citing a US official.

The timeframe of the deal remains unclear, but Washington and its partners will decide in the coming months when and how to provide jets, the report said.

The official also said that the parties should decide who will provide planes.

F-16s may not come directly from the US, the report added. The planes would not be used for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, according to the report.