US, Allies Pose Threat To Russia By Military Development Of Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:49 AM

The United States and its allies are posing an immediate threat to Russia and undermining global stability by their military development of Ukraine and the Black Sea region, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik

"By military development of Ukraine and the Black Sea region, the United States and its NATO allies pose an immediate threat to the security of our country and undermine strategic stability in the region and the world," Polishchuk said.

