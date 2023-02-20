US, Allies Promise to Send Some 700 Tanks, Thousands of Armored Vehicles to Ukraine- Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The US and its allies have promised to transfer about 700 tanks, thousands of armored vehicles, and more than 2 million shells to Ukraine, US President said on Monday during his surprise visit to Kiev.

The partners pledged to send about 700 tanks, thousands of armored vehicles, 1,000 artillery systems, more than 2 million artillery shells, and more than 50 advanced multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) to Ukraine" Biden said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.