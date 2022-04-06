UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems For Every Russian Tank - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:13 PM

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - Blinken

The United States and their allies are providing Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems for every single Russian tank in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States and their allies are providing Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems for every single Russian tank in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"To put this in perspective: between the United States and other allies and partners, for every Russian tank in Ukraine, we have provided or will soon provide 10 anti-tank systems. Ten for every single Russian tank," Blinken told NBC news.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Tank

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

32 seconds ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

35 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

36 seconds ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

38 seconds ago
 Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand ..

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand

3 minutes ago
 If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hunga ..

If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hungary Will Pay in Rubles - Orban

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.