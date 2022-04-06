US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - Blinken

The United States and their allies are providing Ukraine with 10 anti-tank systems for every single Russian tank in the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"To put this in perspective: between the United States and other allies and partners, for every Russian tank in Ukraine, we have provided or will soon provide 10 anti-tank systems. Ten for every single Russian tank," Blinken told NBC news.