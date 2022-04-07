US, Allies Push Ukraine to Continue Fighting - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine is controlled by the United States and its allies who push Kiev to continue fighting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

Lavrov says that Kiev's inability to negotiate proves that it aims to delay and undermine negotiations.

"The Kiev regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, who are pushing President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to continue fighting," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Moscow will continue talks with Kiev despite all "provocations."

The Russian minister also said that adding new preconditions during negotiations is "unacceptable."

"For sure, at the next stage, the Ukrainian side will ask for the withdrawal of troops and will ask for more and more preconditions. This idea is understandable, but it is unacceptable," Lavrov added.