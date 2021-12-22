UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Refuse To Admit Mistakes In Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Ministry

US, Allies Refuse to Admit Mistakes in Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United States and their allies refuse to admit they made mistakes in Afghanistan, and their current actions undermine the situation there even further, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the actions of the United States and its partners only undermine the situation. Instead of admitting mistakes and refusing to dictate, they took the financial leverage to push their demands on the Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism)," Syromolotov told an international conference on the fight against terrorism.

