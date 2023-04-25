UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Replaced Politics With Sanctions - Former Austrian Foreign Minister

April 25, 2023

The sanctions that the United States and their allies impose against Russia are not politics, but "ersatz politics," former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Tuesday

"North America and the European Union, which nowadays occupies the same position as Australia and Japan. That is not politics at all, that is ersatz politics. That is sanctions having replaced any politics. There is no politics," Kneissl said at the Znanie (Knowledge) Federal education Marathon in Moscow.

The ex-foreign minister voiced regret at the US and their allies' unwillingness to negotiate with Russia.

"You know the position (of the US and their allies): Russia must be defeated on the battlefield, no diplomacy, no talks. Unfortunately, the situation is like that," she said.

From April 24-26, about 200 speakers from various fields, from politics to art, are scheduled to deliver speeches at the Znanie Federal Education Marathon on the most burning issues. The events of the marathon are hosted by the Russian cities of Moscow, Pyatigorsk, Arkhangelsk, Luhansk and Yekaterinburg.

