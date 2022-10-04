UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Request UNSC Meeting On DPRK Missile Launch For Wednesday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, France and Albania have asked the UN Security Council convene on October 5 to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik.

"Several countries called for a meeting on DPRK tomorrow," the source said.

More Stories From World

