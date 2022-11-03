US, Allies Request UNSC Meeting On Friday To Discuss DPRK Missile Launches - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:19 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States and its allies have requested a UN Security Council meeting for Friday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, a UN source told Sputnik.
"The US and some other countries requested a SC meeting on DPRK launches for tomorrow," the source said.