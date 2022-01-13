UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Say 'No' To Russia's Fundamental Security Guarantees' Proposals - Moscow

US, Allies Say 'No' to Russia's Fundamental Security Guarantees' Proposals - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States and its allies have said "no" to main Russian proposals on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The main problem: the United States of America and its NATO allies are not ready to meet our key requirements for any reason, which were repeatedly discussed and repeatedly analyzed from all sides, which were set out by us by the United States of America and its allies," Ryabkov told RTVI.

The diplomat mentioned that there are many problems in Russia-US relations and they need to be solved.�

"Without clarifying whether there is at least some kind of resource, some margin of flexibility on the other side, on some serious issues, I see no reason to sit down in the coming days to meet again and start these same discussions," Ryabkov added.

