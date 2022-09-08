UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Seek More Coordination On Energy For Europe: W.House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 11:55 PM

US President Joe Biden and allied leaders discussed stepping up coordination Thursday on securing reliable energy supplies for Europe as the continent faces possible shortfalls in the coming winter due to the Ukraine war

Leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, Japan and other countries "discussed Russia's weaponization of energy and the need for further coordination to secure sustainable and affordable energy supplies for Europe," the White House said after the video conference.

Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies, has accused Moscow of using energy as blackmail in response to sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The war has tightened global supplies of oil and natural gas, sending prices sharply higher and stirring fears about potential shortages as demand surges for use in heating in the coming winter.

The call between allies, which also included leaders of Italy, Romania, Poland and NATO and representatives from France and the European Union, covered continuing support for Ukraine via military and economic assistance and pressuring Moscow with sanctions, the White House said in a statement.

During the call, Biden also conveyed to British Prime Minister Liz Truss his personal concerns over the health of 96-year-old British Queen Elizabeth, the statement said.

