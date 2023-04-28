UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Seek To Provoke Countries To Military Confrontation With Russia, China - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

US, Allies Seek to Provoke Countries to Military Confrontation With Russia, China - Shoigu

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine confirms the focus of Washington and its allies on provoking other countries to a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Today, Washington and its accomplices are implementing their strategic plan, which consists in provoking other countries into a military confrontation with ... primarily with Russia and China.

A clear confirmation of such a criminal policy is the conflict in Ukraine. Its true goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, threaten China and maintain its monopoly position in the world," Shoidu said at a regular defense ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

The United States seeks to reformat the system of interstate relations by creating controlled regional alliances, using blackmail and threats, the minister added.

