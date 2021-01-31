UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Allies Slam Taliban For Destroying Vital Infrastructure As Peace Talks Stall

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:20 PM

US, Allies Slam Taliban for Destroying Vital Infrastructure as Peace Talks Stall

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The United States and its NATO allies demanded on Sunday that the Taliban end a string of assassinations, kidnappings and destruction of vital infrastructure in Afghanistan, after intra-Afghan talks on national reconciliation grounded to a halt.

"We expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure and committing to a sustainable peace," a joint statement published by the US embassy in Kabul read.

The allies accused the insurgency of digging up roads, destroying cell towers and blowing up energy stations, which they warned compounded the economic woes of people on the ground.

The peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began earlier this month but no progress has been made. Instead, the Taliban's Doha-based leader embarked on a trip to Iran on Sunday for talks with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the implementation of the Doha deal with the US.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby accused the militant group this week of failing to meet their commitment of ending violent attacks on Afghan security forces and civilians. A Taliban spokesman denied that the Taliban flouted the terms of the pact and in turn urged the US to stick to their agreements.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Iran Doha Progress United States Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses digital ..

23 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 11 banks oper ..

39 minutes ago

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

1 hour ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.