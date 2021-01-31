US, Allies Slam Taliban for Destroying Vital Infrastructure as Peace Talks Stall

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The United States and its NATO allies demanded on Sunday that the Taliban end a string of assassinations, kidnappings and destruction of vital infrastructure in Afghanistan, after intra-Afghan talks on national reconciliation grounded to a halt.

"We expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure and committing to a sustainable peace," a joint statement published by the US embassy in Kabul read.

The allies accused the insurgency of digging up roads, destroying cell towers and blowing up energy stations, which they warned compounded the economic woes of people on the ground.

The peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began earlier this month but no progress has been made. Instead, the Taliban's Doha-based leader embarked on a trip to Iran on Sunday for talks with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on the implementation of the Doha deal with the US.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby accused the militant group this week of failing to meet their commitment of ending violent attacks on Afghan security forces and civilians. A Taliban spokesman denied that the Taliban flouted the terms of the pact and in turn urged the US to stick to their agreements.