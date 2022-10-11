US, Allies, Supplying Kiev With Weapons, Approached Red Line - Russian Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The United States and its allies, while continuing to supply weapons to Kiev, have come close to the red line, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a comment.

"We call on the United States and its allies not to cross the red lines that they have come close to.

Stop pumping the (Kiev) regime with lethal weapons. This will only lead to new casualties and destruction, further prolonging the conflict," Antonov said.