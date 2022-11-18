(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Moscow is following with concern the situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korean missile launches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States and its allies seems to be testing Pyongyang's patience,

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched another intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into water within Japan's exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido. According to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the United States if it had been launched on a different trajectory.

"It is like they (the US and allies) are testing Pyongyang's patience. We are following developments with concern. And we note that the work in those formats that were previously used to use the theme of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was curtailed at the initiative of Washington. But this does not mean that there are no contacts at all ” they will continue at the New York site," Ryabkov told reporters.

The United States is probably comfortable with the scenario of escalation around the peninsula, but Moscow is not, the diplomat added.