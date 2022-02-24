US, Allies to Apply Full-Scale Sanctions to Russia on Thursday Over Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States and its allies will trigger the "full scale" of the sanctions against Russia on Thursday in light of Moscow announcing a special operation in Donbas, CNN reported, citing a senior White House official.

US President Joe Biden said he will meet his G7 counterparts on Thursday and then will address the American people about further actions by the US and its allies against Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to begin a military operation in Donbas.