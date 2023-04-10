US, Allies to Begin Annual Nuclear Exercise 'Global Thunder' on April 11 - USSTRATCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The United States will hold its annual nuclear command and control exercise "Global Thunder" starting April 11 together with personnel from allies and partners, including the United Kingdom, the US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) said on Monday.

"U.S. Strategic Command will commence its annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder, April 11, 2023," USSTRATCOM said in a press release. "In addition to U.S. personnel, GT23 will involve key allied personnel and partners, including United Kingdom personnel...".

The exercise is annual and is not taking place in response to actions by any nation, USSTRATCOM clarified in the release.

The main purpose of the exercise is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and reliable strategic deterrence force, the release added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Russia says the move does not breach its commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.