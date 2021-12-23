UrduPoint.com

US, Allies To Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Russia If It Invades Ukraine - Official

The United States along with its allies stands ready to impose severe costs on the Russian economy and to bring more NATO capabilities near its borders if it decides to invade Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Thursday

"We and our allies are prepared to impose severe costs that would damage Russia's economy and bring about exactly what it says it does not want, more NATO capabilities, not less, closer to Russia, not further away," the official said during a press briefing.

