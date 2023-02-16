US, Allies to Broaden Russia Banking Sanctions, Export Controls - Nuland

The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies will soon broaden banking sanctions on Russia and introduce additional export controls on the first anniversary of the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies will soon broaden banking sanctions on Russia and introduce additional export controls on the first anniversary of the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We are also broadening banking sanctions, we're going to broaden our export controls, which will capture much of the illicit trade, and, particularly, we are targeting areas of concern and countries that are helping Russia evade sanctions," Nuland said during a press briefing.