Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US, Allies To Conduct 2 Month Exercise 'Defender 23' Starting April 22 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US, Allies to Conduct 2 Month Exercise 'Defender 23' Starting April 22 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States and allies and partners from 26 countries will join their military forces and equipment during an annual military exercise, "Defender 23," in Europe with about 26,000 troops engaged, that will take place between April 22 and June 23, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"The US Army Europe and Africa-led exercise Defender 23 will begin April 22. This annual, nearly two-month-long exercise, is focused on the strategic deployment of US base forces, employment of army preposition stocks, and interoperability with European allies and partners. Approximately 9000 US troops and about 17,000 troops from 26 allied and partner nations will participate," Singh said during a press briefing.

Some parts of the exercise will stretch across ten different European countries, Singh added.

The United States has already started the transportation of more than 7,000 pieces of military equipment from the continental US to Europe with first deliveries to Spain earlier this week, while a total of 20,000 pieces of equipment will take part in the exercise, Singh said.

According to The US Army Europe and Africa, the exercise will mainly focus on Eastern Europe and increase the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Army Europe Pentagon Alliance Spain United States April June Stocks From Employment

Recent Stories

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

8 minutes ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

1 hour ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

1 hour ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

1 hour ago
 French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to D ..

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Ri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.