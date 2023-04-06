US, Allies to Conduct 2 Month Exercise 'Defender 23' Starting April 22 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States and allies and partners from 26 countries will join their military forces and equipment during an annual military exercise, "Defender 23," in Europe with about 26,000 troops engaged, that will take place between April 22 and June 23, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"The US Army Europe and Africa-led exercise Defender 23 will begin April 22. This annual, nearly two-month-long exercise, is focused on the strategic deployment of US base forces, employment of army preposition stocks, and interoperability with European allies and partners. Approximately 9000 US troops and about 17,000 troops from 26 allied and partner nations will participate," Singh said during a press briefing.

Some parts of the exercise will stretch across ten different European countries, Singh added.

The United States has already started the transportation of more than 7,000 pieces of military equipment from the continental US to Europe with first deliveries to Spain earlier this week, while a total of 20,000 pieces of equipment will take part in the exercise, Singh said.

According to The US Army Europe and Africa, the exercise will mainly focus on Eastern Europe and increase the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires.