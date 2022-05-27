UrduPoint.com

US, Allies To Consider Unilateral Steps Against N. Korea In Absence Of UNSC Action - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States and its allies will consider taking unilateral steps against North Korea, including imposing additional sanctions, if the UN Security Council cannot agree to a unified response to address Pyongyang's latest advancements in its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology and nuclear weapon programs, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a US-sponsored resolution that would have tightened sanctions on North Korea because Russia and China vetoed the proposal.

"We will continue to seek unity and compromise here at the United Nations in response to the DPRK's (North Korea's) unlawful WMD and ballistic missile advancements, and in the absence of such unity we will also continue to consider unilateral actions and those coordinated with our close allies and partners, including sanctions," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Thursday evening.

The United States will not hesitate to take further actions that are in the interests of its security and that of its closest allies around the world, Thomas-Greenfield added.

In vetoing the US-sponsored resolution, Russia and China argued that the such a measure would not resolve any problems and woould worsen the situation.

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security in the region and trade.

