US, Allies To Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Costs On Russia, Increase Isolation - Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 10:43 PM

US, Allies to Continue Ratcheting Up Economic Costs on Russia, Increase Isolation - Biden

The United States and its allies will continue to ratchet up economic costs on Russia and further increase its economic isolation in response to the country's special military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States and its allies will continue to ratchet up economic costs on Russia and further increase its economic isolation in response to the country's special military operation in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"(T)ogether with our allies and our partners, we are going to keep raising the economic costs and ratchet up the pain for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and further increase Russia's economic isolation," Biden said in an address to the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

