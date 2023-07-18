US, Allies to Continue to 'Move Heaven and Earth' to Support Ukraine - Austin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States and its allies will continue to "move heaven and earth" to support Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"Make no mistake, we will continue to move heaven and earth to get Ukraine what it needs.

And this Contact Group is an ongoing testament to our shared resolve," Austin said in his opening remarks at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

Austin noted that the US and its partners have supplied Ukraine with critical capabilities, such as air defenses and ammunition.

"We are not going to let up," he said.

The US will continue to provide training, equipment, and support to the Ukrainian armed forces to help build a capable and professional military, Austin added.