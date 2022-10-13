(@FahadShabbir)

US officials and representatives of more than 30 countries participating in the global coalition implementing sanctions and export controls against Russia will convene in Washington on October 14 to discuss the impact of the restrictive measures on Russia's defense industry, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) US officials and representatives of more than 30 countries participating in the global coalition implementing sanctions and export controls against Russia will convene in Washington on October 14 to discuss the impact of the restrictive measures on Russia's defense industry, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"On Friday, October 14, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, along with Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves and Deputy Director of National Intelligence Morgan Muir, will convene top officials ... from over 30 members of the global coalition imposing sanctions and export controls against Russia," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The US officials will provide new information and analysis to counterparts on the impacts of sanctions and export controls on Russia's military-industrial complex and defense supply chains, the release said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The United States and its allies comprising the collective West impose comprehensive sanctions against Russia that includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, financial and other institutions. The sanctions regime has caused significant disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.