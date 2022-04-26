US, Allies to Extend Ukraine Defense Talks Into Monthly Meeting - Austin

The United States and its allies will extend joint consultations on Ukrainian defense issues into a recurring monthly meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States and its allies will extend joint consultations on Ukrainian defense issues into a recurring monthly meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"To ensure that we continue to build on our progress, we're going to extend this forum beyond today.

I'm proud to announce that today's gathering will become a monthly contact group on Ukraine's self-defense," Austin said during a press conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Austin made the announcement following the conclusion of initial defense talks on Ukraine with allies.