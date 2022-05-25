UrduPoint.com

US, Allies To Step Up Sanctions On Iran If Nuclear Deal Not Reached - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 08:18 PM

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear Deal Not Reached - Special Envoy

The United States and its allies will step up sanctions enforcement on Iran if a nuclear deal with Tehran is not reached, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States and its allies will step up sanctions enforcement on Iran if a nuclear deal with Tehran is not reached, US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We hope to get back into the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

If we don't, you will see continued sanctions enforcement, tighten sanctions' enforcement, you will see intensified action with allies and partners, but all of that is continuing again regardless of whether we get back into the JCPOA. So, being on the at the table doesn't tie our hands any more than it is tying Iran's hands. If they feel free to go after us, we will feel free to respond and to take action against that," Malley told a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

