US, Allies to Work Closely on Protecting Vaccine Research From Hackers - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The United States and its allies will continue working to protect COVID-19 vaccine research from being stolen by hackers, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, UK officials said a joint operation with the US and Canada uncovered a cyber campaign to steal vaccine research.

"We worked very closely with our allies to ensure we would take measures to keep that information safe and we continue to do so," she said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack, something vehemently denied by the Kremlin.