US, Allies Turn OSCE Into Marginal Body With No Influence On European Security - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The United States and its allies have turned the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) into a marginal structure, while deliberately destroying the architecture of European security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"For years, Washington has been deliberately destroying the European security architecture ... By turning the OSCE into a marginal structure, which has no influence on the situation with European security, the US and its allies have long taken an openly provocative course on expanding NATO to the east," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

The current policy of Western countries has been contradictory to the commitments made at the highest level not to strengthen one's own security at the expense of the security of others, the Russian minister added.

Russia has been a consistent critic of the alliance's expansion following the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Lavrov saying last year that it was geared toward strengthening and perpetuating the unipolar world led by the US. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in April 2022 that further expansion of the bloc eastward was aggressive in nature and would not make Europe more secure.

